Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 186,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ELYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

