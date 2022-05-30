Elysian Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $60,525.00 and approximately $89,602.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

