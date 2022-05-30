Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.23 million and $33,046.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

