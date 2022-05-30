Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 27,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

