EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 110,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.75. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

