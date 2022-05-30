EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.