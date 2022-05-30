Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 293,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

