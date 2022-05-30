Equalizer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $196,262.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

