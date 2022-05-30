Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to report $389.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $350.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.07.

ESS stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.69. 12,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,021. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $275.33 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.