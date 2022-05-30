ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,123,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.