ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $428.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.11 and its 200-day moving average is $498.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

