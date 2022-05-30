ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $151.76 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

