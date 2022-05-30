ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.