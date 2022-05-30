ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 87 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.50.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.