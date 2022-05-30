ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.