ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Great Panther Mining worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

