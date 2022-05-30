ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425,655 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.11% of Great Panther Mining worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.90.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.