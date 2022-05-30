ETF Managers Group LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

MAS stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

