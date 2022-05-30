ETF Managers Group LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,541.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

