ETF Managers Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $25,456,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

