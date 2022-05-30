ETF Managers Group LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

