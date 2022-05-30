ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EMCOR Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 233,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE EME opened at $107.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

