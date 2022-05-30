ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $110.67 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

