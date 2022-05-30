ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Omnicell by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $112.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.