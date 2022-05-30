ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

