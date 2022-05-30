Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $786,348.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars.

