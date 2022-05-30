ETHPlus Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ETHP)

ETHPlus (ETHP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $1,307.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

