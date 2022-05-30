Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EUMNF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,020. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Euro Manganese
