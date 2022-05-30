Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.