Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will post $181.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Everi reported sales of $172.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $734.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.10 million to $739.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $786.64 million, with estimates ranging from $768.01 million to $811.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

