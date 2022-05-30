Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $26.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $150.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $212.09 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $224.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

