ExNetwork Token Price Down 9.2% This Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $3.02 million and $40,826.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 566% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

