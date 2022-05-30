FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $169,792.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001454 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00111136 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

