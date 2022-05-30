Family Management Corp Has $493,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

