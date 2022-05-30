Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,931 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. 472,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,672. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.