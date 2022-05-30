Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Farfetch worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of FTCH traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

