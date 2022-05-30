Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00582858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00441888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

