Financial Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zynex and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 96.76%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Natus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 2.27 $17.10 million $0.49 15.52 Natus Medical $473.44 million 2.40 $13.18 million $0.37 88.73

Zynex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.98% 28.38% 17.45% Natus Medical 2.65% 10.15% 7.65%

Summary

Zynex beats Natus Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing assessment, screening, and instrument fitting solutions; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers essential products used in the everyday operation of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders; and NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the NICU. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation for hearing and balance care professionals. It serves university medical centers, public and private hospitals, physician offices, clinics, research laboratories, and others. The company was formerly known as ALGOTEK Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to Natus Medical Incorporated in September 1988. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

