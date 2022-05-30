First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

