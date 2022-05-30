First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

