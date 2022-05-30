First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,224. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 201,148 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.