First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,224. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.