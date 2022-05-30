First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
