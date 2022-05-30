First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,085,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000.

