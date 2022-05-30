First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $8,896,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after buying an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,075,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,555. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.