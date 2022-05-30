Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 2,558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of FSUMF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

