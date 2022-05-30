Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 51,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.