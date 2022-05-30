Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 51,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
