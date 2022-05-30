Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,103. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

