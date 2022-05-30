Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.10. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,909. Fox Factory has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

