Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 46.5% in May

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 163,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $97,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

