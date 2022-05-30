Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 595,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

FRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.55. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. Freedom has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

