Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,197,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,385 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,266 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.65. 814,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.